Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar shares throwback pic with sister Alka on Raksha Bandhan: 'I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you'
bollywood

Akshay Kumar shares throwback pic with sister Alka on Raksha Bandhan: 'I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you'

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share an old picture with his sister Alka Hiranandani to wish everyone on Raksha Bandhan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Akshay Kumar with his sister Alka in an old picture.

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with his sister Alka Hiranandani on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He called her his 'go to person' when he is in a dilemma.

Sharing it, he wrote, "My go to person when I’m in a dilemma, someone who’s always stood by my side, corrected me when I’m wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you. #HappyRakshaBandhan."

RELATED STORIES

The picture showed Akshay, sitting next to Alka and her feeding him. Both are engrossed reading a book, perhaps a script. A little child is seen sitting on Alka's lap.

Alka stays away from limelight but she is now associated with Akshay's upcoming project - Raksha Bandhan. It is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka and director Aanand L Rai.

As Akshay Kumar began the shoot of his film this June, he shared a picture from the sets and dedicated the film to his sister. Sharing it, he wrote, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes."

Also read: BellBottom box office day 3: Akshay Kumar-starrer sees uptick in numbers, expected to close weekend with 12 cr

Akshay was recently seen in the film BellBottom. The Hindustan Times review of the film said, "Based on or inspired by true events, BellBottom is the third such film--after Shershaah and Bhuj: The Pride of India--to release over just one week. And BellBottom only takes it a notch higher with its well-researched script, effective screenplay and impactful storytelling without an iota of jingoism that tends to leave a bad taste for most movie lovers."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar alka hiranandani
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Athiya wishes her mom Mana on birthday, calls her 'my infinity and beyond'

Inside Kajol, Nysa and Yug’s intimate Raksha Bandhan celebration: See photos

Young Suhana, Aryan pose with mom Gauri in unseen family photo, fans miss SRK

Mira Rajput shares glimpse of Raksha Bandhan celebration with Misha and Zain
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP