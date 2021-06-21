Akshay Kumar begins Raksha Bandhan shoot, dedicates film to sister: 'Growing up Alka was my first friend'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday started filming director Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film Raksha Bandhan and dedicated the movie to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.

Raksha Bandhan, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is billed as a special tale which celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way".

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and posted a picture with Aanand from the film's set. It is the actor-filmmaker's second collaboration after their upcoming drama Atrangi Re.

"Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes," the 53-year-old actor wrote.

A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2020





Raksha Bandhan also features four new faces, Shikara actor Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth, playing Akshay's sisters. The film is penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.

It is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand.

The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.



