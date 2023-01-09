Akshay Kumar tops Ormax most popular male stars list; SRK on 2, Kartik at 10th slot

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 09, 2023 10:48 AM IST

Actor Akshay Kumar has bagged the top position in the December 2022 list of top ten male Hindi film stars , released today by media insights firm Ormax. Based on consumer research and data analytics, the list mentions stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at number 2 and 3 respectively.

While Akshay Kumar has had a relatively low year with marginal success in his last releases Rakshabandhan and Ram Setu, this year holds great promise for the actor with big releases such as Selfiee, OMG2, and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan 2.

The Ormax list, that also takes into account the overall brand value of the stars in terms of their films and endorsements also features Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh at number 5,6 and 7, ahead of actor Kartik Aryan who is at the 10th position.

