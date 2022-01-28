Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akshay Kumar turns Bawarchi in new video, pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna: ‘Fondly remembering my late father-in-law’

Akshay Kumar said that he was inspired by his late father-in-law Rajesh Khanna’s character in Bawarchi while shooting for his latest advertisement. Watch the video here.
Akshay Kumar remembered his late father-in-law Rajesh Khanna as he shared his new advertisement.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 11:41 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Akshay Kumar turned chef in a new advertisement for a cooking oil brand. He called it a tribute to his late father-in-law, Rajesh Khanna, who played a cook in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s critically-acclaimed hit Bawarchi.

“Very rarely do we get a chance in life to play our hero on screen! Is #ad ko karte huye mujhe wohi khushi mili. Fondly remembering my late father-in-law whose iconic character in Bawarchi inspired me to do this. @FortuneFoods,” Akshay wrote on Twitter. He is married to Rajesh’s daughter Twinkle Khanna.

In the video, Akshay can be seen returning home with a bag of groceries when members of the family who employed him make different requests to him about what to prepare - pakodas, matar paneer, mooli ke parathe and jalebi. He assures that he has their health in mind as well, and says that he will cook in soybean oil filled with nutrients.

One fan teased Akshay about the number of films he has in the pipeline and commented, “@akshaykumar sir, for a change, the link leads us to an advertisement, I was wondering if it would be your next movie.” Another quipped, “Sir, Kapil Sharma apki advertisement dekh ke pakka yaad karega apko (Kapil Sharma will definitely notice your advertisement).” The fan was making a reference to Kapil being replaced by Akshay as the brand ambassador for an online life insurance and general insurance aggregator, which the former often makes jokes about on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Akshay will be seen next on the big screen in Bachchan Pandey, which is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to release on March 18.

Other than this, Akshay has a number of films in the pipeline, including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Oh My God 2, Gorkha and Selfiee.

