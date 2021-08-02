Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom to release in 3D, to open on August 19
bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom to release in 3D, to open on August 19

Akshay Kumar took to social media to reveal that Bell Bottom will release in 3D. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, is a spy thriller.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday announced that his upcoming film Bell Bottom will release theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

The Ranjit M Tewari-directed espionage thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared an announcement video with his fans.

"Poore feel ke saath thrill experience karna on 19th August (Experience the thrill with full feel on 19th August). #BellBottom also arriving in 3D," the 53-year-old actor wrote.

Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor’s ‘productive weekend’ with Karisma Kapoor: Lavish feast and food coma, watch

The film, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.

Bell Bottom was originally scheduled to release in April this year, but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. It will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic.

