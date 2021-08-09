Akshay Kumar wants Neeraj Chopra to play him in a biopic, reacts to viral meme

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, once said that he would like Akshay Kumar to play him in a biopic. However, in an interesting turn of events, Akshay now wants Neeraj to portray him in a film based on his life.

In an interview, reacting to Neeraj’s suggestion, Akshay was quoted by The Quint as saying, “I would say Neeraj Chopra is a very good-looking guy. Agar mera koi biopic karega toh woh kar sakta hai (If a biopic about me is made some day, he should play me in the film).”

Earlier, in 2018, Neeraj told the website that it would be ‘great’ if a film was made on his life, and said that he would want either Akshay or Randeep Hooda to play him.

After Neeraj won an Olympic gold medal, meme-makers dug up an old picture of Akshay holding a stick and flooded the internet with memes suggesting that the actor was already getting ready to play the athlete in a film.

Reacting to the viral memes, Akshay said, “I saw that meme where I am holding a stick in my hand. It’s from my first film Saugandh. People started saying, ‘Arre, abhi se practice chalu ho gayi! (He has already started practicing for Chopra’s biopic)’. I found that very funny.”

Meanwhile, Neeraj now seems to have changed his mind about a biopic. After his Olympic win, he told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Don’t make a biopic on me yet. I’m still playing (the sport), and would like to continue doing so. I believe there are more stories to be added to my journey, and main chahta hun aur medal leke aaun. Jab tak career chal raha hai tab tak ruk jana chahiye (I want to win more medals. Until I am still playing, the biopic should be on hold). I want to focus on my game. I’d like it if a biopic is made on me, but after my journey is over and I retire from sports!”

In the past, Akshay has played a number of roles inspired by real-life characters, in films such as PadMan, Rustom and Kesari. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of the espionage thriller BellBottom, in which he plays an undercover agent on a mission to rescue hostages from a hijacked plane. The film, which also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, is slated for a theatrical release on August 19.

Akshay also has a number of other projects in the pipeline, including Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Atrangi Re.