bollywood

Akshay Kumar wishes abundance of wealth to the man who literally pays his bills

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and penned a birthday note for Bachchan Pandey producer Sajid Nadiadwala on his 55th birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Akshay Kumar wishes Sajid Nadiadwala on his birthday

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media on Thursday and wished producer Sajid Nadiadwala a happy birthday. The producer turned 55 on February 18. The actor has worked with Nadiadwala on several movies, including the Housefull franchise, and Heyy Babyy.

He is currently working with Nadiadwala on Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Kriti Sanon. On the occasion of the producer's birthday, Akshay dug out an old picture from the sets of Housefull 4 and penned a hilarious message. "Happy birthday to the man who literally pays my bills, the best producer one could ask for and an even better friend, #SajidNadiadwala Wishing you abundance of health, wealth and happiness," his message read.

Akshay has been busy with the filming of Bachchan Pandey for weeks now. The film will be released in cinemas on January 26, 2022.

More recently, Kriti shared a picture clicked by Akshay on the sets of the movie. "When Bachchan Pandey a.k.a @akshaykumar turns photographer," she captioned the sunkissed picture. Apart from Kriti and Akshay, Bachchan Pandey also stars Arshad Warsi. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi.

Besides his collab with Nadiadwala, Akshay also has a number of other projects in his kitty. This includes Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which was slated to release in March 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The trailer was released last year and it revealed cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

He also has Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush; Bell Bottom, featuring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta; and Prithviraj, with Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Topics
akshay kumar sajid nadiadwala kriti sanon bachchan pandey

