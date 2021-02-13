Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates award won by Chhichhore to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘We love you rockstar’

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated an award won by Chhichhore to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film won Favourite Bollywood Movie at the recent Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020.

A post shared on the official Twitter handle of Sajid’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, read, “Dedicating this Award to our #SushantSinghRajput. We love you Rockstar! Thank you @niteshtiwari22, @ShraddhaKapoor & the brilliant team. Honoured to receive Favourite Bollywood film for #Chhichhore, @NickIndia - Heartfelt gratitude #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala.”





Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore revolves around Aniruddha Pathak aka Anni (Sushant), whose teenaged son Raghav attempts to take his own life after failing to clear the entrance exam to get into the engineering college of his choice, as he fears being called a ‘loser’. In an attempt to rekindle hope in Raghav, Anni tells him about his own journey as a ‘loser’ in college. His college gang, including ex-wife Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), joins him to complete the story.

Chhichhore was a critical and commercial success, with domestic earnings of more than ₹100 crore. The Hindustan Times review called it ‘a relevant film with a rather important message conveyed through an engaging narrative’.

On the first anniversary of the release of Chhichhore in September last year, Shraddha, Nitesh and the team of the film remembered Sushant and paid tribute to him with an emotional video.

Sushant died on June 14 last year. While his death was ruled as a suicide after an initial probe by the Mumbai Police, the investigation has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are looking into the money laundering and drug angles of the case, respectively.

