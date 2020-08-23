e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput was upset about not getting credit for Chhichhore, says Chetan Bhagat: ‘The media reports broke him’

Sushant Singh Rajput was upset about not getting credit for Chhichhore, says Chetan Bhagat: ‘The media reports broke him’

Writer Chetan Bhagat has said that the negative media reports that were written about Sushant Singh Rajput bothered the actor.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che, based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.
Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.
         

Author Chetan Bhagat, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on the film Kai Po Che!, has said that the negative media coverage around him affected the actor, and he confided in director Abhishek Kapoor about it. Abhishek worked with Sushant on Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath.

In an interview to Times Now, Chetan said that even though Chhichhore was a hit, Sushant wasn’t given credit for it. “And poor Sushant couldn’t do anything,” he said. Asked if the actor had discussed the topic with him, Chetan said, “Yes, he told Abhishek that it used to bother him.”

Chetan alleged that certain journalists ‘have a WhatsApp group’ where they form a consensus about matters jointly. “They all have benefactors, they all have a person who they know will give them access to the stars...” Out of the six journalists, four might write an anti-Sushant article, Chetan continued, “and that’s the narrative.”

Also read: The Sushant Singh Rajput that I knew was quiet, had adorable gullibility: Chetan Bhagat says blind items ‘broke’ SSR

Chetan said that the blind items written about Sushant were being read by everyone in the film industry. He questioned why the person behind the blind items was still being allowed to write, and why several actors continue to appear in interviews with them. “The same stars who talk about mental health all day are giving interviews to this filmy journalist,” he said.

Chetan also said that he is finding it difficult to believe that Sushant died by suicide, as the Mumbai Police concluded in its investigation. “I think, from what I see in the Sushant case, something is amiss. That is what I can say now, after two months.”

Abhishek Kapoor in an interview to Enquiry, on YouTube, had said, “Artistes are fragile, they need to be taken care of. I can make a film and make sure the audience likes it and likes you, but I cannot guarantee validation.”

