Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on anniversary, she jokes: 'You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership'

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to wish his wife and author Twinkle Khanna on their 20th wedding anniversary. They got married in 2001.

Sharing a picture, Akshay wrote: "The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near Happy anniversary Tina."

Reposting his post, Twinkle wrote: "You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can’t even say I am the brain, because you are smarter than me. We don’t need each other to be complete( that’s just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K"

Among those wishing the popular Bollywood couple was actor Tiger Shroff who wished them in the comments section: "Happy anniversary sir." Actor Ishan Khatter's actor dad Rajesh Khatter wrote: "Happy 20th" while Jacqueline Fernandez dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Theirs has been one of the most successful marriages in Bollywood. But it is Twinkle Khanna who has had the most interesting tales to tell about their marriage. Chatting with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, she had once revealed how she threatened Akshay about not having a second child if he didn't start working in sensible films. "I told him I won’t have a second child if he doesn’t start doing sensible movies,” she had said.

Joking about Twinkle's decision to marry him, Akshay had said that she married him as her film Mela flopped. "She was very confident about Mela and said that if the film didn’t work, she would get married. Fortunately for me, Mela flopped, and we got married."

Akshay and Twinkle have two children together - Aarav, who is currently studying in the UK and Nitara.

