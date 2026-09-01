Akshay Oberoi talks about chilling with Shah Rukh Khan on King set, says he'd jump off a cliff for Siddharth Anand

Actor Akshay Oberoi recently starred in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups as a gangster named Tony. He calls it one of the biggest films of his career in an interview with Hindustan Times. “I have worked with the biggest people, done all kinds of films. This is the year where I’ve learnt the most,” he tells me, adding, “I’ve been working for a long time, but the bigger films are just coming my way. My gratitude and appreciation have only grown.” And one of those bigger films coming his way just happens to be King with Shah Rukh Khan.

Akshay Oberoi says he wa cast in Toxic only due to Fighter.

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(Also Read: ‘I am proud of Toxic, we made what we wanted to make’: Akshay Oberoi talks about starring with Yash | Interview)

Chilling on King sets with Shah Rukh Khan

Akshay has not shared the screen with Shah Rukh for Siddharth Anand’s King yet, but he says the duo has hung out on sets. “Unfortunately, we haven’t shared the screen space. But he comes to the set even when he isn’t shooting,” says the actor, adding, “He is what everyone says he is. He’s one of the kindest, gentlest people. In five minutes, he’s talking to you like you’re his buddy. That comes naturally to him…it’s not like it’s a put-on. He can’t be faking it for all these years.”

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{{^usCountry}} And apart from Shah Rukh, Akshay is also thrilled to be reunited with Siddharth. “I got to reunite with my favourite people in the industry, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand (producer). I’d jump off a cliff for that man,” he gushes, adding, “He trusted me so much. I’m in Toxic because of him, because Geetu saw me in Fighter (2024). He gave me mainstream attention after years of grinding in small films. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to repay him for that in this lifetime.” Looking back on his career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And apart from Shah Rukh, Akshay is also thrilled to be reunited with Siddharth. “I got to reunite with my favourite people in the industry, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand (producer). I’d jump off a cliff for that man,” he gushes, adding, “He trusted me so much. I’m in Toxic because of him, because Geetu saw me in Fighter (2024). He gave me mainstream attention after years of grinding in small films. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to repay him for that in this lifetime.” Looking back on his career {{/usCountry}}

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Ask Akshay on whether he feels he could’ve done things differently or if this is where he was meant to be all along. “This is where I was meant to be all along. I didn’t realise that initially. I was frustrated and thought, mera number kab aayega (when will it be my turn)? I’ve done so much work, but nobody seems to be watching it. As the years went by, that changed. People have now seen my old work too. This was the universe at play; the heavens above me have a different screenplay,” he explains.

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Akshay remembers getting critical acclaim, but his films never made money. “In this business, everything revolves around money. Where I am today is because of that grind. The ambition now is to only grow and position myself for bigger films and parts. I feel like I deserve it and should go after it,” he adds. The actor believes he wouldn’t be where he is today, working in films like Toxic and King, if not for it all. “What you asked hit home for me…this is where I was always meant to be. I am at peace with it now. Had I gotten success earlier, I wouldn’t have known how to digest it. Now, it’s like a T-shirt I remove when I move on to the next,” he rounds off.