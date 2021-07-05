Alaya F bags lead role in Ekta Kapoor's U Turn, will play a journalist in the thriller

After making her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, actor Alaya F will star in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller U Turn, which featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.

The movie was also remade in Telugu in 2018, with Samantha Akkineni in the main role. The film also has a Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil version.

The forthcoming Hindi version, helmed by debutante director Arif Khan, is set to go on floors on July 6.

Set against an urban backdrop, U Turn , will be produced by Cult Movies, which is the new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, that focuses to produce new age and edgy content.

Interestingly, U Turn is the third film to be announced under Cult Movies, after Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa and Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2.

While not much has been revealed about the project, the makers just released a video, announcing the film and giving viewers a glimpse of the thriller. The short clip sets the tone for a suspense thriller, already piquing the interest of the audience.

U Turn follows the main character, who is a journalist, seeing herself involved in mysterious deaths of a number of people who take a u turn on a highway by removing roadblocks. Both Samantha and Shraddha's performances in the mystery-thriller were appreciated in the respective versions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor shared, "Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There's a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences across. U Turn takes you on a ride with twists & turns galore & edge-of-the-seat excitement. I'm so happy to have Alaya on board!"

Echoing similar sentiments, Alaya F said, "It is an extremely exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma'am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I'm absolutely overjoyed to start this journey."

Debutante director Arif Khan, who has assisted on over 10 films, including Gunjan Saxena, 2 States, Student of the Year amongst others, is all set to bring a new dimension to this new-age thriller.