Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alaya F does a happy dance as she wins best debut award, Pooja Bedi says 'proud of you my baby girl'
bollywood

Alaya F does a happy dance as she wins best debut award, Pooja Bedi says 'proud of you my baby girl'

An ecstatic Alaya F took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen grooving to Pharrell Williams' Happy song. Her happy dance comes after she bagged Best Debut at a recent award show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Alaya F shared a video where she is grooving to Pharrell Williams' Happy song. (Source: Instagram/alayaf)

On Sunday, actor Alaya F was in seventh heaven after winning the Best Debut Female at a popular award. She bagged the trophy for Jawaani Jaaneman. Taking to social media platform Instagram, an ecstatic Alaya shared two posts celebrating her win.

In a video, she was seen grooving to Pharrell Williams' Happy song. Alaya shared the video with the caption, "I can’t even begin to tell you how happy I am thank you for all the love that’s pouring in, I’m so overwhelmed and so grateful and soooooooooo happy!!!"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rhea Chakraborty says 'love is power' as she poses with Saand Ki Aankh producer

Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni sends Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan birthday wishes

Kareena Kapoor returns to the gym for the first time after delivery, watch

Holi 2021: When Richa, Raveena recalled fave memories of festival of colours

Alaya's mother, actor Pooja Bedi dropped a comment saying that she is proud of her. "Sooooooooo proud of you my baby girl .... u deserve all of it and More. All that hard work has been well rewarded," she commented.

Instagram/alayaf

Alaya had also shared a picture of herself holding the award, wearing an ear to ear smile. She had captioned the picture: "SHE’S MINE!!!!! Best Debut Female!! I’m smiling from ear to ear!!! So, so, so grateful! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! thank you for all the love and support! I promise to keep working hard and doing my best every single day! Going to make all of you so so proud thank you for believing in me".

Several celebrities dropped comments congratulating her. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Congratulations". Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali also said, "Congratulations darling. You deserve it".

Meanwhile, Pooja also shared a post with the caption, "And...... She WiNS!!!!!! My Babbbbbbby!!! My champion!!!! Alaya F iam So so so damn proud of you and all that you have earned for yourself all on your own steam. !!! Its YOUR decisions. YOUR talent. YOUR hard work. "Well done" is too small to encapsulate all that you do, have done and stand for. Thank u". She added, "Bigggg hug to Farhan Furniturewalla. Proud dad moment as well."

ALSO READ: Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni sends Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan birthday wishes

Alaya made her Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the 2020 release movie. The actors played the role of her parents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alaya f jawaani jaaneman pooja bedi

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor returns to the gym for the first time after welcoming her second son, watch

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST
bollywood

Ahead of Holi 2021, when Richa Chadha got 'really high' after accidentally having bhang, Raveena Tandon kept laughing

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:13 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP