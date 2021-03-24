Alaya F leaves Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor in splits with her quirky Buss It Challenge, watch

Actor Alaya F time and again has shared videos performing viral challenges on Instagram. In her latest post, shared on Wednesday, she took up the Buss It Challenge, a current rage on social media.

According to the challenge, the person attempting it has to change outfits with the change of the beat. Keeping with the current times, Alaya took up the theme of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her attires started with joggers and ended with a PPE suit.

Alaya is seen wearing a black tank top and yellow joggers spraying her fans with what appears to be sanitiser in a bottle at the start. It changes to her wearing a mask as she throws several masks in the air. After that, it switches quickly to a face shield, a face mask and a PPE suit.

The video ends with her wearing a PPE suit sans a face shield and face mask coughing with a guilty look on her face. She added a note narrated by Amitabh Bachchan at the end: "Corona abhi tak khatam nahi hua hai. (Coronavirus hasn't ended yet)."

In a caption, she wrote in Hindi, "Be careful cautiously #BussIt Coronavirus hasn't come to an end yet."

Her video drew comments from several celebrities including actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor. They dropped the laughing emojis on her post.

Alaya posts pictures and videos with her Instagram fans sharing glimpses from her professional and personal life. Most recently the 23-year-old participated in the latest social media trend where influencers, bloggers, and others show how they earlier did their make-up and how they do it now.

She showed fans her 'hectic choices' from the past where she followed a heavy make-up routine and compared it to her current light routine. She captioned the post, "Bringing back #AlayaAF, this time as reels! Back in 2015, my make up choices were.. hectic AF.. I’ve learned a lot over the years and thought it would be super funny to put them side by side now that my “go to look” has changed so much! Both are totally different but both are Alaya F."

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla. She debuted in Bollywood in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Tabu and Saif Ali Khan.

