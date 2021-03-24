Salman Khan visits Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, watch

Salman Khan revealed he has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The actor took to Twitter and confirmed the news soon after a video of his visit to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital was shared online. "Took my first dose of vaccine today...." he tweeted.

On Wednesday afternoon, Salman Khan and his entourage entering the hospital premises. The Bigg Boss 14 host had his face covered with a mask. Salman did not stop for the paparazzi and made his way into the building. The actor maintained a reasonable distance while the staff present at the venue tried to control the crowd.

Salman wrapped the recent season of Bigg Boss in February. The actor reprised his role as the host of the show for the 14th season. He was also seen on the premiere episode of the Indian Pro Music League. Salman made headlines for his gift to Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya.

The singer revealed Salman sent him a Being Human e-cycle. "Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan ! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio," Rahul said, sharing the picture on Instagram.

Salman will soon begin work on the third film of his hit Tiger franchise. The upcoming movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan whereas Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

He also awaits the release of his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudeva. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. Earlier this month, Salman confirmed that the movie will be an Eid release. "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine......." hinting at his famous dialogue from his movie Wanted.

