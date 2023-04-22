Alaya F says Suhana Khan ‘totally deserved’ to be Maybelline brand ambassador: ‘Lineage should not be treated lightly’

When Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was announced as the brand ambassador for beauty brand Maybelline, many questioned the decision. A few even took to social media to troll her, saying that she got the deal only because her father is a superstar and some even asked what she had done in her career to deserve it. However, Alaya F believes Suhana ‘totally deserved’ to be the face of the brand.

In a new interview, Alaya said that the brand must have made the decision knowing full well what they were doing. They chose Suhana because she and her lineage brought something important to the table.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Alaya said, “People often forget it that at the end of the day, whether it's brands or films, it's a business and decisions are made with thought. Lineage is not something that should be discarded and treated lightly. Lineage takes a lot of effort to build. All you have to do is live upto it. So it happens to everyone. Specially when you come from a family that's just in the spotlight but I think you just have to do your best to live upto all the wonderful opportunities and make the most of it.”

She added, “No one does anything just like that. There is obviously thought and value that was brought on by her being a part of it. So in whatever way, it was totally deserved. You can't blame someone for the opportunities that they get, you just have to hope that they make the most of it.”

Suhana's debut project is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

Alaya was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Her next release is horror film U-Turn.

