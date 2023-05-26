Alaya F: I do not want to do anything that’s over experimental at this stage

Alaya F started her career on a great note with her performance in films Jawaani Jaaneman and Freddy receiving great reviews from critics and audience alike. The actor was also called the “next Bollywood superstar” by global icon Priyanka Chopra, and that brought her into the limelight once again.

Alaya F was last seen in U-Turn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ask Alaya if too much expectations add any sort of pressure, leading her to always look for unconventional characters to play, and she says, “Appreciation from people is always a confidence booster and create pressure, but in a very positive way. I am someone who has very high expectations from myself.”

As far as meeting audience’s expectations is concerned, Alaya, whose most recent releases include Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and web film U-turn, adds, “Even if I do something conventional, people will be surprised because they are expecting something unconventional from me every time now. As long as people are surprised and content with my work, I am happy doing that. Moreover, I am fortunate that filmmakers are coming to me with some very interesting projects. So as long as the projects that I am being offered are interesting - conventional or unconventional, and feels right in my gut, I will do my best and I hope people like it. I want to so every kind of role.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That being said, the actor is clear that she does not want to do anything that’s over experimental at this stage, unless it’s with the right set of people.

While many including Priyanka Chopra believes that she holds the potential to be the next superstar of Bollywood, there is a section that thinks that the concept of superstars will not exist after Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Addressing the same, the daughter of Pooja Bedi states that her focus would rather be good work and the rest will follow. “Your goals should be to be the best, because only then you will be able to achieve something. Otherwise all your efforts are also half hearted. And that’s what I am doing,” says Alaya, who is busy shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sri, and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As for the question of superstar, Alaya believes the amount of love Indian audiences hold for cinema and actors is unparalleled. “I don’t think you see this kind of love anywhere else in the world. And hence, superstars will always exist in our country,” she tells us.

However, the definition of a superstar will keep changing, Alaya points out, and explains, “That’s because with social media’s rising popularity among people and more and more celebrities joining the platforms, the mystery around superstars is no more there. Earlier, they had an elusive quality but it has become impossible now as one can see them on social media on every day basis. They just have become so accessible. But like I said, my thing is to know that I am doing a good job. I believe you can only fail when you stop trying. So whether or not I become a superstar, I will keep on working for it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Syeda Eba Fatima Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City....view detail