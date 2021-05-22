Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha fuel wedding rumours with cryptic mehendi photo, fan asks ‘nikaah toh nahi kar liya’

Ali Fazal fuelled wedding rumours with Richa Chadha as he shared a picture of what appeared to be her hand, with mehendi on it, holding some fresh flowers. While her face could not be seen, the pattern on the outfit in the top right corner of the photo seemed to be a giveaway that it was her. On Friday, she shared a picture of herself in an ethnic ensemble, with a similar pattern on the dupatta.

“Mohabbat. With doodle mehendi,” Ali captioned the photo. While he did not tag Richa, many fans did so in the comments section. “@therichachadha @alifazal9 the cutest couple. May God bless you both,” one wrote, while another said, “@therichachadha we know.”

Several congratulatory messages also poured in, with some wanting to know if Ali and Richa were married. “@alifazal9 Bhaii nikaah to nhii kar liya naaa (brother, did you get married),” one fan asked. “Guddu bhaiya congratulations,” another wrote, making a reference to his character in the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur. “Mohabbat Mubarak Bhai jaan (congratulations on the love, brother),” a third said.

Esha Gupta dropped a heart emoji on the post, while Amyra Dastur commented, “Omg Omg Omggggggg.”

Ali Fazal on Instagram

Ali and Richa, who have been in a relationship for several years, were set to tie the knot in April last year. However, the wedding got pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about the delay, Ali had told Hindustan Times last year, “Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh (Everyone’s lives have been postponed, what’s a wedding in comparison)... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect.”

Ali and Richa have starred together in two films -- Fukrey and its sequel, Fukrey Returns. They will reunite for the third instalment of the franchise.