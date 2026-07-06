Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to be paired together on screen for the first time in Delhi-set comedy: ‘We’re excited'

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have previously worked together in the Fukrey franchise, but they have never been paired opposite each other on screen. That is set to change with actor-writer-director Shashie Vermaa's upcoming film. Sharing their excitement, the couple said they are looking forward to exploring a completely new on-screen dynamic. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to share screen in Shashie Vermaa’s next.

About the movie Ali and Richa are finally set to star opposite each other for the first time in an untitled situational comedy backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions. Apart from them, the film will also feature Kumud Mishra. Set against the chaotic backdrop of Delhi, the film will be directed by actor-writer-director Shashie Vermaa, who has previously appeared in Bala, Gunjan Saxena and Kathal, and has written AK47 and Murga Trophy. The untitled film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2026 and is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha express excitement Speaking about the project, Ali Fazal said, “I’ve always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It’s also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I’m really looking forward to what we’ll create together. Shashie sir's work is truly something I have followed, and I have always wanted to work with him. That is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project.”

Richa Chadha said, “What drew me in was the simplicity and authenticity of the writing. It’s funny, emotional and deeply rooted in everyday life, with a great social commentary angle to the story. Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this, and I’m genuinely excited for audiences to see us together in an entirely new space. The story reminded me of my school days in Jamuna Paar, Delhi, and I am very excited to share the screen with Ali. He's a gifted actor. We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity. Previously, we worked on Fukrey, where we played more adversarial roles.”

Director Shashie Vermaa added, “This is a story that celebrates people, relationships, the lens of society and the chaos that a small moment can bring into someone’s life, turning it completely topsy-turvy. Delhi itself is almost a character in the film. Having performers like Ali, Richa and Kumud brings incredible depth, spontaneity and heart to the world we’ve created, and I can’t wait to begin filming.”