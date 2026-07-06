Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to be paired together on screen for the first time in Delhi-set comedy: ‘We’re excited'
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha said they are excited to be paired opposite each other in an entirely new space.
Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have previously worked together in the Fukrey franchise, but they have never been paired opposite each other on screen. That is set to change with actor-writer-director Shashie Vermaa's upcoming film. Sharing their excitement, the couple said they are looking forward to exploring a completely new on-screen dynamic.
About the movie
Ali and Richa are finally set to star opposite each other for the first time in an untitled situational comedy backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions. Apart from them, the film will also feature Kumud Mishra. Set against the chaotic backdrop of Delhi, the film will be directed by actor-writer-director Shashie Vermaa, who has previously appeared in Bala, Gunjan Saxena and Kathal, and has written AK47 and Murga Trophy. The untitled film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2026 and is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha express excitement
Speaking about the project, Ali Fazal said, “I’ve always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It’s also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I’m really looking forward to what we’ll create together. Shashie sir's work is truly something I have followed, and I have always wanted to work with him. That is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project.”
Richa Chadha said, “What drew me in was the simplicity and authenticity of the writing. It’s funny, emotional and deeply rooted in everyday life, with a great social commentary angle to the story. Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this, and I’m genuinely excited for audiences to see us together in an entirely new space. The story reminded me of my school days in Jamuna Paar, Delhi, and I am very excited to share the screen with Ali. He's a gifted actor. We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity. Previously, we worked on Fukrey, where we played more adversarial roles.”
Director Shashie Vermaa added, “This is a story that celebrates people, relationships, the lens of society and the chaos that a small moment can bring into someone’s life, turning it completely topsy-turvy. Delhi itself is almost a character in the film. Having performers like Ali, Richa and Kumud brings incredible depth, spontaneity and heart to the world we’ve created, and I can’t wait to begin filming.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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