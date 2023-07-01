Ali Fazal poses with Richa Chadha, fan calls him ‘Ali Ajgar’: 'Hissed a little instead of the usual cheese'

Ali Fazal was recently called Ali ‘Ajgar (python)’ and the actor had the best reaction to it. He claimed that he "hissed" instead of saying cheese for the paparazzi when he heard being called ‘Ali Ajgar'.Ali was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his actor-wife Richa Chadha when a group of fans approached them for pictures and selfies. (Also read: Ali Fazal regrets turning down Fukrey 3)

Ali and Richa pose with fans

Ali Fazal poses with Richa as a fan calls him Ali Ajgar.

Ali and Richa were posing with their fans, even as the paparazzi waited for the couple to pose for them as well. Amid a lot of “please move”, "this side please", one female fan was heard shouting, “Ali Ajgar! Wow.” Ali found it hilarious and smiled while hiding his face with a hand. The actors posed for the paparazzi and hugged each other before Richa left for her flight.

When Ali Fazal ‘hissed’

Reacting to the incident, Ali took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Today's name warp was legendary: I was frantically called Ali Fazal, which with some froth and desperation has morphed into ‘Ali Ajgar’ aka Python. So I hissed a little instead of the usual 'cheese' ..maybe only I noticed the hiss..but it was hissasrious."

Ali's film Kandahar

Ali is currently enjoying the response to his latest release - the Hollywood film Kandahar. Kandahar also stars Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban and Ali plays one of the antagonists in the film. In India, Ali's next release will be Vishal Bhardwaj’s OTT film Khufiya.

Talking about learning dirt biking during his prep for the role, he had earlier said in a press statement that after learning dirt biking, he has found a new passion for it. “We chose a KTM as opposed to one of those cool Ducati or sports bikes, the Hayabusa that people love watching. We couldn't fake a lot of this stuff so I learned dirt biking. I landed up 25 days before the shoot and started learning these tricks. I worked with my stunt double to practice riding on top of a very steep Cliff which has only rocks, those things I never did,” he had said.

Ali on Hollywood and Bollywood

Talking about juggling between Hollywood and Bollywood, Ali Fazal recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Half my time goes in Hollywood, and the remaining half, I spend here in India. It becomes a bit of a struggle when you’re alone, trying to dabble with these two industries. I wish I had a reference point of sorts. Maybe I should take advice from Priyanka Chopra (laughs). But let’s see how that goes.”

