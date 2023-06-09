Ali Fazal regrets leaving several projects in recent times: It’s a struggle to dabble with Bollywood and Hollywood

Ali Fazal isn’t seen doing too many projects of late, and adding to the disappointment of his fans, he confirmed earlier this year that he is not a part of Fukrey 3. And the actor admits that leaving or turning down projects has been equally difficult for him. “It was a big and the toughest decision I had to make. Opting out of Fukrey 3 has been my biggest regret so far,” he tells us. Ali Fazal’s announcement that he won’t be part of Fukrey 3 left his fans heartbroken.

Furthermore, Fazal adds that Fukrey 3 isn’t the only film he had to let go of. “There was another project being helmed by Homi Adajania. He is one of his most favourite directors. I’ve been a big fan of his work since always, but I couldn’t be a part of what he was making,” reveals the actor, who has been actively working in the West having been a part of projects such as Death on The Nile, Victoria & Abdul and the recent release, Kandahar.

“So, half my time goes in Hollywood, and the remaining half, I spend here in India. It becomes a bit of a struggle when you’re alone, trying to dabble with these two industries. I wish I had a reference point of sorts. Maybe I should take advice from Priyanka Chopra (laughs). But let’s see how that goes,” shares the Mirzapur actor, stating that there have been several projects like these which he didn’t want to leave but had to because his dates just didn’t work out.

While Chopra -- whom Fazal looks up to -- has often talked about struggling with the perception that she’d cater only to the South Asian audience and people outside the diaspora may not be interested in watching her, we ask Fazal if he has also struggled with the same mindset. And he agrees that it’s the “obvious first thought” that one would have while entering a new industry with a new language. “It’s only fair. But, with time, the industry [in the West] has started to realise it [that we can interest a larger audience] and evolve accordingly,” Fazal says.

Citing an example of his film Death on the Nile, the actor explains that in the film, based on Agatha Christie novels, there was no part written for him and it’s a largely known fact.

“The part I play in the film, which is the character Andrew Katchadourian, was originally played by George Kennedy in the movie made in the 80s. But (director) Kenneth Branagh changed that and he tailor made it for me. Death on the Nile was probably one of the most diverse blind casting experiences in cinema after a long time. And when you look back, it’s quite humbling,” he recalls.

In fact, his character in his latest outing, Kandahar, co-starring Gerad Butler, is also very fluid. “You won’t be able to tell if he’s from the Indian belt or the subcontinent belt. He’s speaking four languages. That character could be anything. So, I am glad these kind of characters are being written and I’m getting to play them,” concludes Fazal, who will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s OTT film Khufiya.

