Ali Fazal poses with Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg at Oscars luncheon. See pics

Ali Fazal, being a member of the academy, attended the prestigious Oscar luncheon that also had Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg among the guests. This year the Oscars have a record number of nominations from India, including Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, SS Rajamouli's RRR being nominated for original song and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. Also read: Richa Chadha sports iconic choti from Naseeb Apna Apna, sings Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai; Ali Fazal reacts

Ali Fazal was elected as a member of the Academy in 2018, becoming one of the youngest members from India. The luncheon was attended by Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen as well. Ali, who is in Los Angeles for work, joined them and extended his cheer for the Indian films.

Talking about the same, Ali said, “It was great to be there alongside Shaunak and Guneet as a representative of Indian cinema. All That Breathes is one of the most iconic films I have seen in the recent past and to be there to see the film and our cinema being celebrated was truly a proud moment”.

On Tuesday, Guneet shared a string of photos from the luncheon on Instagram, including one of her posing with Shaunak Sen, Ali Fazal with Tom Cruise. Her film The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Documentary Short Film Category. The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have made it their lives mission to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites. Tom Cruise's Babylon also earned quite a few nominations this year. The Academy awards will be held on March 13.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha had shared a funny Valentine's Day post for husband Ali on Tuesday as he couldn't be with her. She sported the iconic raised braid hairdo from 1986 film Naseeb Apna Apna to perform to the song Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai. Ali reacted to it with a long “hahahaahaha” in the comments section.

