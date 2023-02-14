Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Richa Chadha sports iconic choti from Naseeb Apna Apna, sings Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai; Ali Fazal reacts. Watch

Richa Chadha sports iconic choti from Naseeb Apna Apna, sings Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai; Ali Fazal reacts. Watch

bollywood
Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:44 PM IST

Richa Chadha performed to the song Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai from the 1986 film Naseeb Apna Apna. Husband Ali Fazal couldn't stop laughing, while many called it the best thing on the internet.

Richa Chadha has shot her own version of the song Bhala Hai Bura Hai.
Richa Chadha has shot her own version of the song Bhala Hai Bura Hai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Richa Chadha has the most hilarious Valentine's Day wish for actor-husband Ali Fazal, who is spending the day away from her in Los Angeles. Richa has shot her own version of the Naseeb Apna Apna song Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai in which she looks emotional as she performs in a maroon saree, sporting the iconic braid sported by Raadhika Sarathkumar in the original. Also read: Fukrey 3 poster confirms return of original cast sans Ali Fazal: Richa Chadha reunites with Manoj Singh, Pulkit Samrat

Sharing the video on Instagram, Richa wrote, “Heh @alifazal9, my sweet valentine. HMU (hair and makeup by) @harryrajput64, shot by @denyrajput, Concept moi (me). Bye."

Ali Fazal reacted to the video with a long “Hahahahahahhaahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha”. Casting director Kavish Sinha wrote, “Hahahaahahahaha. Naseeb apna apna behen!” Actor Mini Mathur wrote, “aaaaaahahahaahahabahahaaahahahahahahahah richaaaaaaa.” Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma also commented, “Hahahahahaha you are mad.” Actor Kubbra Sait wrote, “Hahahhahahahhahahahahhahahahaha PAAAGAL HO TUM DONO (you two are mad).” Actor Manisha Koirala called Richa “madhy” and actor Aditya Seal wrote, “Hahaha, I love it.” Actor Vishakha Singh wrote, “Haahahhaahahahahaaaaaaahaaaa! Now waiting for @alifazal9 to match this! On another note - someone cast @therichachadha in an 80s saga!” Actor Sudhanshu Pandey called it “Aaj ki best reel”.

A fan called it the ‘best thing on the internet today’. Another wrote, “That antenna to connect with Devta (God).”

The original Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai song was sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The 1986 film Naseeb Apna Apna starred Farah Naaz along with Rishi Kapoor, Farah, Radhika and Amrish Puri.

Richa is currently shooting for the web series, Heeramandi in India while Ali Fazal is at work in the US. Richa and Ali threw a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai in October last year. They also had a traditional wedding celebration in Lucknow.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and Fardeen Khan. Richa is also returning with the original cast of Fukrey 3. The film would however, not star Ali Fazal. It will only star Richa, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. It will release in theatres on September 7.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
richa chadha ali fazal valentine's day + 1 more
richa chadha ali fazal valentine's day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out