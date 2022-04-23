Ali Fazal posts 'jetlag, fasting' selfie, Richa Chadha orders him to buy groceries instead. Check out hilarious chat

Actor Ali Fazal on Saturday morning shared a picture of himself as he stepped out for the shoot of a film. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that he was fasting and at the same time feeling jet-lagged. Teasing him, Ali's girlfriend, actor Richa Chadha gave him a task: to buy groceries. (Also Read | Richa Chadha crushes Ali Fazal's rajma-chawal dreams even as Death on the Nile mints $100 million at box office)

In the picture, Ali is seen posing near a car. He opted for a white shirt and wore a cap backwards. The actor was also seen wearing glasses. Several houses and cars were seen in the background.

Sharing the photo, Ali captioned his post, "Goodmorning Bombay! Mix jetlag with Fasting - and you get out of body mornings like mine. Off to shoot #Khufiya. I must extract caffeine from the roasted corners of my mind.. soon. Very soon. Maybe I’ll do a live session too. It's been a while."

Reacting to the post, Richa commented, "I am back in 2 days. Plz buy mushrooms, coconut milk. Thanks." Arunoday Singh wrote, "Welcome home neighbour." Ali responded with grinning face emojis. Kubbra Sait said, "Damn! I … I …. I …." Urvashi Rautela said, "Miss u my buddy."

Ali and Richa often share posts on Instagram teasing each other. In February, Ali posted a video which showed Richa waiting for him all dressed up as they were about to leave for dinner. However, even as she waited for him, Ali was seen walking past her, ignoring her. The video clip ended with Ali and Richa laughing.

He had captioned the post, “On our way to the special dinner at the British Museum, with the cast. #deathonthenile #promotions #London #2022. @sinbadphgura thanks for this little interlude! @therichachadha Death On The Nile continues its ride this weekend successfully worldwide. Go check it out!!”

Last December in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ali spoke about tying the knot with Richa. “We have been dying to do this (get married). It is pending. Earlier, there was the lockdown and this year the second wave… so the delay. Moreover, when things opened up, both of us had to wrap up pending shoots, so there was no time. As for March 2022... maybe but right now, I am clueless. We are trying to make it work.”

Meanwhile, Ali will be seen in the upcoming espionage thriller Khufiya alongside Tabu. Helmed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Khufiya is based on the espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The Netflix project is a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down India's defence secrets. The spy thriller also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

