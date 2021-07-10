Ali Fazal recalls breaking a child's phone in anger while shooting for Mirzapur: 'I was in a place of privilege'

Actor Ali Fazal has spoken about instances in his life that he would like to forget and recalled an incident that took place during the shoot of Mirzapur season 1. He remembered he had broken the phone of a child as he was cranky and the little one was not listening to him.

Ali Fazal portrayed the role of Govind Pandit, popularly known as Guddu, in Mirzapur that aired in 2018. Mirzapur was an action crime thriller created by Karan Anshuman, who wrote the script along with Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna. The series also features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, among others.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Ali was asked about incidents that he would want to forget when he shared the memory. "While I was shooting (Mirzapur), I was very cranky I remember on first season. Main teen ghanta workout karta rehta tha, 14 ghante hum shoot karrahe hai, neend poori nahi hoti thi (I used to work out for three hours and shoot for 14 hours, I wasn't getting enough sleep.) Those few moments, I thought I couldn't hold on to my anger sometimes. So I wanna definitely forget that."

When the host asked if he would take his anger out on people, Ali said, "no on things". He recalled an instance, "I made a huge mistake in my anger. It was a small town (where they were shooting) and a child began recording on his phone from behind. I told him, 'Don't do it, shooting is going on, we will click together later'. He didn't listen and kept on recording creating obstacle for the scene."

"I remember, Vikrant was driving and I was riding pillion and I took the phone during the shot and threw it on the ground and it broke completely. Then we bought a phone and gave it to him...Woh zada hogaya (It was too much). That's not nice. I was in a place of privilege and I thought it was misuse ki main 'karsakta hun toh maine kardiya (I could do so I did)," he added.

Ali Fazal was last seen in Ray. It has four episodes, each a contemporary interpretation of stories written by Satyajit Ray. Ali starred in Forget Me Not, directed by Srijit Mukherji.