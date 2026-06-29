Ali Fazal says filmmakers warned him against doing Mirzapur: ‘I was scared at that time’

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal won widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. As the hit franchise gears up for its big-screen adaptation, the actor has recalled being apprehensive about stepping into the gritty world of Mirzapur and revealed that several filmmakers had warned him against taking up the role.

Ali Fazal says he was warned against doing Mirzapur

Ali Fazal essays the role of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur.

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Speaking about the series being adapted into a film, Ali told PTI, "It's the first time in India that a show is being transformed into a film. It's a national-level experiment that we are doing. The story and the characters are all good. We are excited to share every (promotional) asset."

Ali also revealed that he recently learned that his Fukrey director, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, was the one who had recommended his name to the makers of Mirzapur. The actor recalled that he was still establishing himself in the industry at the time and was advised to stay away from the project.

"I was scared at that time. I did not know what the format would be. It was the first time that the first few shows were being made (in India). The filmmakers were telling me what was I doing (by saying yes). They said, 'do films'. I saw this changing era of OTT and shows. I felt a revolution was about to come. The way the script was written by Puneet Krishna, the world he has made of Mirzapur, it was really commendable," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Since its debut in 2018, Mirzapur has established itself as one of India's most successful web series. Set against the backdrop of crime and political power in Uttar Pradesh, the show went on to spawn two successful seasons that earned praise from both audiences and critics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since its debut in 2018, Mirzapur has established itself as one of India's most successful web series. Set against the backdrop of crime and political power in Uttar Pradesh, the show went on to spawn two successful seasons that earned praise from both audiences and critics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside Ali, the series featured an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Harshita Gaur and Shriya Pilgaonkar. About Mirzapur: The Movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside Ali, the series featured an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Harshita Gaur and Shriya Pilgaonkar. About Mirzapur: The Movie {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ali reprises his role as Guddu Pandit, the bodybuilder-turned-gangster, in Mirzapur: The Movie. The film is said to explore an untold chapter from the first season while bringing back several key characters. The official teaser, unveiled earlier this week, promises to continue the saga on a much larger cinematic scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ali reprises his role as Guddu Pandit, the bodybuilder-turned-gangster, in Mirzapur: The Movie. The film is said to explore an untold chapter from the first season while bringing back several key characters. The official teaser, unveiled earlier this week, promises to continue the saga on a much larger cinematic scale. {{/usCountry}}

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Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi are set to return as the fan-favourite Munna Tripathi and Kaleen Bhaiya, respectively. A new addition to the cast is Jitendra Kumar, who takes on the role of Bablu Pandit, a character portrayed by Vikrant Massey in the first season. Ravi Kishan has also joined the cast in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4.

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