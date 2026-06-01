Raakh trailer has Ali Fazal chasing cold-blooded child killers; all about the real case that inspired it. Watch

At the centre of the investigation is Sub-Inspector Jayprakash, played by Ali Fazal. As he follows every lead, the case pulls him deeper into the minds of the perpetrators, exposing disturbing layers of violence, trauma and moral decay. The series blends procedural storytelling with an intense examination of grief and the darkness that can exist beneath ordinary lives.

Set during a time when families believed children could safely step out after sunset, the series explores how one brutal crime shattered that sense of security forever. Atmospheric visuals capture desperate parents clinging to hope while investigators race against time to uncover the truth.

The trailer opens with a line guaranteed to send chills down any parent’s spine: “Bacche kab se gayab hain? (How long have the children been missing?)” What follows is a haunting glimpse into a city gripped by fear after two children disappear without a trace.

Prime Video has dropped the intense trailer of its upcoming original series Raakh , and it promises a disturbing, emotionally heavy investigation that goes far beyond a typical crime thriller. Headlined by Ali Fazal , Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Bedi and Aamir Bashir, the series is set against the backdrop of late 1970s Delhi and follows a horrifying case that leaves an entire city shaken.

What is Ranga-Billa case about The Ranga-Billa case, officially known as the Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping and murder case, is one of India's most shocking criminal cases. On August 26, 1978, siblings Geeta Chopra (16) and Sanjay Chopra (14) left their home in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan to attend a children's radio programme at All India Radio. They never reached their destination.

The teenagers were abducted by two criminals, Kuljeet Singh, known as Ranga, and Jasbir Singh, known as Billa, who forced them into a stolen Fiat car. Allegedly several witnesses saw the children fighting for their lives. Geeta reportedly pulled the driver's hair while Sanjay, injured and bleeding, tried to signal for help. Despite citizens alerting the police and providing details of the vehicle, delays and jurisdictional confusion slowed the response.

The kidnappers had initially planned to demand ransom but abandoned the idea after learning the children's father was a naval officer. Fearing identification, they brutally assaulted and murdered the siblings. Their bodies were discovered near Delhi Ridge two days later, triggering nationwide outrage.

The killers were eventually traced through forensic evidence, including a fingerprint left at a hospital visited after Billa suffered injuries during the struggle. Arrested on September 8, 1978, they were later sentenced to death and executed in 1982.

Ali Fazal on playing SI Jayprakash Speaking about the series, Ali Fazal shared that the story surprised him from the very beginning. “When I was first approached for Raakh, I expected it to be a conventional investigative crime thriller, but the moment I read the script, I was drawn in. Anusha, Sandeep and Prosit have woven a story that is layered, emotionally intense, and packed with gritty realism,” said Ali Fazal, who plays the role of SI Jayprakash in the series.

He added, “Jayprakash is an introvert, the unlikely cop, whose mind I found exciting to explore along with the minds of the suspects. Flawed, conflicted, and constantly trying to prove himself within a rapidly changing political and social environment. What makes Raakh truly compelling is that it is a character study as much as it is a police procedural. I believe it will make for a riveting watch for audiences in India and globally.”