Ali Fazal urges people to get vaccinated: Safety and strength are extremely crucial

Post the deadly second wave, while restrictions have been lifted and movement is eased, the anticipation of the third Covid-19 wave hasn’t receded and rightly so. Ali Fazal feels we need to be better prepared this time around.

The actor is also of the belief that safety is of utmost importance and ensures all his family members, close friends, and his staff, aren’t neglected and are fully vaccinated. “Before the third wave hits us all as predicted, we need to ensure we are ready to face and fight it with all our might. To do that, safety and strength are extremely crucial so please, everyone, do get your vaccine shots before it’s too late. I personally began to ensure that my family members are safe and healthy, and most importantly vaccinated,” says the Mirzapur actor.

As their safety is of utmost importance to the actor, he has gone the extra mile to make sure that they are safe. He adds, “That’s the key right now. I also request everyone to take all the warnings by our experts in the country very seriously.” Fazal has even urged people and all his fans to take the warnings by experts regarding the third wave seriously and to be prepared to face the worst. He urges everyone to get the vaccine first and foremost because that is the most essential step towards staying safe today.