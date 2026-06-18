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Alia Bhatt accepts being privileged, says she dreamt of becoming an actor since childhood: ‘You still have bad days’

In her latest interaction, Alia Bhatt reflects on her privileged upbringing and the challenges it brings. 

Jun 18, 2026 12:39 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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The conversation around actor Alia Bhatt coming from a privileged background, being the daughter of ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and later finding a mentor in Bollywood's biggest filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, has been around for a while now. In a recent interaction, Alia too addressed the debate around her privilege and how it hasn't always been easy.

'Was meant to be in front of the camera'

Alia Bhatt spoke about being privileged.

Speaking to News18, Alia admitted that she wanted to be an actor from a very young age. She said, “Sach kahun to main to bachpan se hee acting kar rahi hoon apne mirror ke saamne… Mere paas sirf mere dimaag mein ek sapna tha ki mujhe ek din woh jo TV dikh raha hai na, uske andar hona hai (I am acting in front of the mirror since childhood. I always had this dream to come on television)." She recalled watching Govinda and Karisma Kapoor songs and admitted that she always wondered about the magic of movies. “Since then, I have believed that I was meant to be in front of the camera," the Alpha actor added.

'Come from a place of privilege'

Alpha is the latest installment in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Other films in the franchise include Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

 
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