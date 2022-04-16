Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor smile and look into each other’s eyes in unseen wedding pics. See here

Unseen wedding pictures of newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have appeared online. The couple can be seen smiling and looking into each other’s eyes in some of them. Taking to Instagram, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt posted the pictures on Friday night. In the first picture, the newlyweds stood next to each other and smiled for the camera. Both of them looked lovingly into each other's eyes and smiled in the second photo. (Also Read | Neetu Kapoor says daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt would rule the house after marrying Ranbir Kapoor: 'Sirf bahu ki hi chale')

Sharing the picture, Shaheen captioned it, "Plot twist (infinity emoji). My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much."

On Saturday morning, Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan also shared unseen pictures from her daughter's wedding. In one of the photos, Alia is seen dropping something on Ranbir's feet with a spoon as she held a bowl in her left hand. Ranbir is seen smiling at Alia. A candid photo showed the duo looking into each other's eyes.

Several more unseen pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony surfaced online recently. In one of the photos, a monochrome one, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are seen smiling as they stood in front of each other.

In another picture, the duo is seen looking down as they performed a ritual. One of the pictures, a cropped one, showed the couple with folded hands. In another picture, Ranbir and Alia are seen holding hands. As Alia laughed, Ranbir looked at her lovingly.

Alia and Ranbir matched the colour of their wedding outfits in ivory and gold: lehenga and matching kundan jewellery for the bride and sherwani for the groom from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu, on Thursday. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his wife, actor Soni Razdan, Ranbir is the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor.

Among those who came in were Ranbir’s mother Neetu, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor.

From Alia’s side, parents Mahesh and Soni and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Industry friends Ayan Mukerji, director Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan, industrialist Akash Ambani and wife Shlok Ambani were also in attendance.

The entire stretch from Vastu to the under-construction Krishna Raj building where the couple is expected to live was strung with lights from trees. The two properties are just about 180 m away from each other.

