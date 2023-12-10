Twitter reacts to Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield's interaction at Red Sea Film Festival; check out pics and video

Alia Bhatt attended the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia recently and shared pictures and videos from there. Now, photos and a video capturing Alia and Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield exchanging smiles and handshakes at the closing ceremony of the film festival in Jeddah have emerged online and fans are delighted, to say the least. Some even want to see them together in a film. Also read: Alia Bhatt mingles with Pakistani celebs at Red Sea Film Festival; Mahira Khan poses with Andrew Garfield. See pics

Reactions to Alia Bhatt, Andrew Garfield's pics

Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield met at Red Sea Film Festival.

Alia wore a grey strapless gown with purple floral embroidery, while Andrew Garfield looked dapper in a black suit. Sharing their photos, an X user wrote, "Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield shaking hands omgg (Oh my God)."

Reacting to it, another person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Multiverse of madness just got real." A second said, "Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield moment (crying emojis)." A third wrote, "Alia to daughter Raha (when she is old enough to know): I met Spider-Man." Another said, "OMGGGGG."

A fan also wrote, “Aww, the way they were smiling, manifesting them in a Hollywood movie.” One more said, “A Hollywood movie, please.” A fan also wrote, “She looks good with everyone like I need this to happen NOW.”

Alia at Red Sea Film Festival

Alia Bhatt recently made a stunning appearance at the Red International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and took to Instagram to share pictures from the film festival with the caption, 'Smile. Sparkle. Saudi'. During a conversation on the sidelines of the festival, Alia shared an anecdote about meeting actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time when she was 9.

She revealed that she worked as a child artist on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project, where Ranbir served as an assistant director. Alia had said, "Actually the one time my mother was okay for me to be a child actor was when I was nine because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali cause he was making a movie. And I walked into his office and who was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) at that time? Ranbir."

She added, “Obviously that time he was not an actor so I didn't even know, I wasn't even looking at him, I was looking at SLB. I was like, ‘This is the director, I am looking at him... There's a photo of us from that audition that I did for that movie that we were gonna do at that time which I still have with me.”

