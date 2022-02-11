Alia Bhatt, asked about her postponed wedding, says ‘I’m married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head for a long time’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for almost 5 years now. Be it on The Kapil Sharma Show, or the comments sections of their social media posts, everyone wants to know when they are getting married. Now, in a new interview, when asked about the same, Alia said that she feels “she is married to Ranbir.”

Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017. The couple kept their relationship away from the public eye for a while, but made it official in 2018 when they attended actor Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together.

In a 2020 interview with Rajiv Masand when asked about his relationship with Alia, Ranbir had said that if the pandemic had not occurred, he would have already tied the knot with her. He said, "It (the wedding) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives."

In an interview with NDTV, when Alia was asked about Ranbir's previous statement, she said she agrees with what he said and that in her mind, she is already married to him. “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married it will work out right and in a beautiful way.”

During a Brahmastra event in December last year, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji opened up about the time when Ranbir and Alia started dating while they were working on the film. He said that he advised them against stepping out together.

Ayan said, "To be honest when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, Lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying 'you all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere.' It feels good now that we can share them."

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's film RRR which will release on January 7, 2022. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline, which stars actors Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will have cameo appearances in the film.

Ranbir was last seen Sanju, a biographical film based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Brahmastra, he will also be seen next in Shamshera, an action drama which is produced by the Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. he film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

