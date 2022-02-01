Alia Bhatt can't stop smiling as Ranbir Kapoor holds her close in selfie with their private chef. See here

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt features in a previously unseen photo, which surfaced on the Internet recently. Taking to Instagram, chef Shastry shared a selfie with the actor-couple as they smiled for the lens.

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen holding Alia Bhatt in an embrace. Alia opted for a printed beige shawl over a pink outfit and earrings while Ranbir wore a navy blue T-shirt.

Sharing the post, Shastry wrote, "Two years ago, I started out by assisting @chefharsh as a Private Chef for you @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor. It’s now been 6 months since I started cooking for y’all and it’s been an exciting and learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now! @chefharsh, all this isn’t possible without your constant support, guidance and most of all, trust. #privatechef #PandaGang."

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. The couple often takes off for vacations together. Recently, Alia had shared a series of her pictures, clicked by Ranbir on their holiday, on Instagram. Sharing the post, she had written, "Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills." The photos seem to be have been taken during their last vacation to ring in the New Year.

The couple will feature in their upcoming film Brahmastra, set to release on September 9, this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Alia also has RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline. While RRR will have a theatrical release on March 25, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone recalls when she and Alia Bhatt ‘just ran to’ men’s bathroom at Coldplay concert

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features Alia in the titular role of Gangubai. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON