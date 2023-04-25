Alia Bhatt buys Bandra flat worth nearly 38 crore, gifts sister Shaheen Bhatt two flats worth over 7 crore: Report

Alia Bhatt has reportedly purchased a flat in Bandra, Mumbai for nearly ₹38 crore through her production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd. The 2,497 sq ft flat is located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in the posh area of Pali Hill, Bandra (West) reportedly, close to where the actor already resides with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia has also gifted two Mumbai flats in the Juhu area, Mumbai worth over ₹7 crore to her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt seemingly. (Also read: New mom Alia Bhatt gets 'wonderful welcome' at Dubai hotel and it has something to do with daughter Raha Kapoor)

Alia Bhatt reportedly purchased new properties in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia herself is staying with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor in his Vastu residence. The two got married at the same place and will be moving to a new location in Bandra with their baby girl Raha. While it's still under construction, it is believed the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor has invested in new properties.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, the production company owned by Alia and Shaheed, bought a flat in Bandra West, Mumbai for ₹37.80 crore. The 2,497 sq ft apartment is located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill and was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. A stamp duty of ₹2.26 crore was paid by the company and the sale was registered on April 10, 2023. The property documents were first accessed by IndexTap.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The same day, Alia also gifted two Juhu flats to her elder sister Shaheen Mahesh Bhatt worth ₹7.68 crore at its market value, the documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed. The two flats total around 2,086.75 sq ft in Gigi Apartments which is on AB Nair Road in Juhu as per reports. The area of the first flat is 1,197 sq ft, while the second flat is 889.75 sq ft, according to the prize certificate. They also come with one car parking reportedly.

Alia debuted as a producer last year with the Netflix film Darlings with Eternal Sunshine. It also starred Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathews. She was last seen with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, she is set to star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The family entertainer also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Currently, Alia is spending time in Dubai ahead of her big Met Gala debut in New York next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON