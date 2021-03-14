Alia Bhatt cheers for Ranbir Kapoor's team Mumbai City FC after ISL win, Neetu Kapoor attends on his behalf. See pic

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor played proxy to her son, Ranbir Kapoor at the Indian Super League finals on Saturday. Ranbir's football team, Mumbai City FC won the trophy and Neetu was there to cheer the players.

Sharing a picture of herself with the winners and holding the trophy with them, Neetu wrote, "@mumbaicityfc champions of 2021." Ranbir is a co-owner of the team and could not attend the match as he has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine at home."

Ranbir's girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, reposted Neetu's post and wrote, "Wohooooo." His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared some dancing emojis and fans said they wished Ranbir could attend too. "Ranbir must be soo happy Yeahhhhhh," wrote one. "As usual Neetuji, looking elegant," wrote another fan.

Mumbai City FC muscled their dominance in the seventh edition of the ISL with an emphatic 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final at Goa's Fatorda Stadium, pocketing an enviable achievement of capping the season title with the League Shield.

Ranbir was diagnosed with coronavirus last week. Neetu took to Instagram to inform the fans about his health. Sharing a picture of him, she wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions." Last year, Neetu had also tested positive for coronavirus after she shot for her new project Jug Jugg Jeeyo for a few days.

On Friday, Alia, too, shared an old photo of Ranbir's hand in hers. "Major missing," she had captioned her post. The two will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji' Brahmastra. The fantasy film will be their first project together for the big screen. They have previously appeared in a few commercials together.