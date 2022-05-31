Alia Bhatt couldn't join Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra event, says: 'I'm especially there in his heart'

Actor Alia Bhatt couldn't join husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukerji for the promotion of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The actor is currently outside India shooting for her Hollywood debut. However, she has sent a video message to her fans. She also spoke about Ranbir in the video. (Also Read | Brahmastra teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt begin the ‘game’, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy's first looks revealed. Watch)

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan and SS Rajamouli are in Visakhapatnam. As soon as Ranbir and Ayan exited the airport, fans showered them with flower petals and cheered for them. Several photos and videos have emerged online. Ranbir also shook hands with a few of his fans and also thanked them.

As per Pinkvilla, in the video, Alia asked her fans to watch the film later this year. She said, “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart." As per the report, SS Rajamouli also said that Ranbir is lucky to have her in his life.

Helmed by Ayan, Brahmastra is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy with Ranbir and Alia playing central characters Shiva and Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi and Nagarjuna as an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht. Mouni's character is named Damayanti. The film is scheduled to release on September 9.

Brahmastra team on Tuesday released the first looks of Amitabh, Nagarjuna and Mouni from the movie. The video, also starring Ranbir and Alia, was shared by Ayan. The 32-second-long clip teases the world of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The teaser features high-octane action sequences as well as emotional moments.

The film will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It is a joint production of Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The first trailer of the film will come out on June 15.

Alia is currently shooting for the Netflix thriller Heart of Stone alongside actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. A spy drama, Heart of Stone is helmed by Tom Harper and also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

