Brahmastra teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt begin the ‘game’, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy's first looks revealed. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a new teaser for her upcoming movie Brahmastra. The film's trailer will be launched on June 15. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and star Alia's actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. (Also read: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's ‘love’ poster released ahead of wedding, Ayan Mukerji teases 'time feels right')

The teaser shows Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha, caught up in a furious storm. The film is first part of a fantasy trilogy based on the mythology of Lord Shiva and the all-powerful brahmastra. In the teaser, the first looks of cast members Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also revealed.

Alia captioned her post, “In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours. Trailer out on June 15th.” On Tuesday, Ranbir left for Vishakhapatnam to promote the film with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. He got a grand welcome in the city as he hit the beach to unveil some film-related sand art and more.

The film is produced by Karan Johar and has long been in production. Alia and Ranbir fell for each other on the sets of this movie, dated for five years and got married this April. On her birthday recently, Karan shared a poster featuring Alia. He captioned the post, "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life! 10 years ago I didn’t know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmāstra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy…"

At the motion poster launch of the film earlier this year, Ranbir spoke about the movie and his late father Rishi Kapoor, who had grown impatient with the delays. "I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, 'What are you doing?' 'Who takes so long to make a film?' 'Who spends so much money? Ranbir you're not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega, India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta (Who watches VFX in India? No one will watch a film made with VFX),'” Ranbir had recalled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON