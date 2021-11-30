Alia Bhatt dances to Kar Gayi Chull at Delhi wedding, Ranveer Singh channels Malhari energy. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon grooved to their songs at a wedding in Delhi. Several videos and pictures emerged online on Tuesday giving a glimpse of the stars performing on a grand stage.

In the clips, Alia Bhatt wore a purple outfit as she danced to Kar Gayi Chull from Kapoor and Sons, Tamma Tamma Again from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Diljit Dosanjh's Lover.

Ranveer Singh was seen dancing to several of his songs in different outfits. The Bajirao Mastani actor energetically beat a large drum and danced to Malhari in one video.

Ranveer also performed the Apna Time Aayega rap from Gully Boy at the event. While rapping, he opted for a blue jacket with white stripes, similar to the one he wore in the film, along with shimmery black pants and a T-shirt. He also danced to Aankh Marey from Simmba, replacing his blue jacket with a yellow and blue one.

Kiara Advani danced to several songs including Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah. Nora Fatehi danced to Batla House's O Saki Saki wearing a white outfit. Kriti Sanon grooved to Coca Cola from Luka Chuppi. She wore a full-sleeved white sheer top paired with shimmery pants. One of the clips also featured filmmaker Karan Johar.

Alia, Ranveer, Karan and the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are currently in Delhi to shoot for the film. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Several clips and photos of the cast and crew on the sets have surfaced online.

Earlier this week, Karan shared an update on the film with his fans on Instagram. He also shared a clip featuring several behind-the-scenes clips.

Karan wrote, "After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you."

