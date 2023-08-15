Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha is so adorable, says Ananya Panday: 'I don't want to steal her but...'

Ananya Panday has been busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Ananya spoke about Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born last year. Ananya said she 'cannot get over how adorable' Raha is. Alia and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022, a few months after their wedding in April. Also read: Alia Bhatt thinks Raha will become a scientist

Ananya Panday on Raha Kapoor

Ananya Panday spoke about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha in a new interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"She (Alia Bhatt) has a beautiful daughter, Raha, who is just so adorable; obviously I don't want to steal her, but I just cannot get over how adorable she is," Ananya told the portal.

Last year, soon after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the name of their daughter, celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Anushka Ranjan and Athiya Shetty had reacted and sent their best wishes and love to the new parents and their baby. "Raha Kapoor can I hold you? Can’t wait," Ranbir's cousin, actor Kareena Kapoor, had commented on Alia's post in November 2022.

Raha looks like Ranbir or Alia?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raha reportedly looked like her father, Ranbir Kapoor, when she was born, but as she is getting older, she has starting to look more like her mother, Alia Bhatt. As per a source quoted by Masala.com in a June 2023 report, Raha is a carbon copy of her mother and the family even calls her 'mini Alia'. Alia and Ranbir have not revealed their daughter's face yet.

“The moment you see Raha, you will instantly get reminded of the little Alia Bhatt, who was an absolutely admirable kid. The Kapoor and Bhatt families are elated to have Raha in their lives, and every day they have a discussion about who she looks like. There are affirmations by many that Raha is a carbon copy of her mother, Alia, and even Ranbir has agreed," the source had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The source had added, “Until one year, the kids’ faces keep changing, and for now, Alia’s little one looks exactly like her mom. The actress was an adorable kid and if you ever get to see Raha now, you won’t stop drawing comparisons with her mom. It’s like you are seeing a little Alia.”

Alia on being a mom to Alia

In May this year, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine, Alia Bhatt had opened up about some beautiful moments with her baby girl, Raha. The actor had said, "My daughter started touching my face. I think that’s the best thing that’s happened to me this past week. Because now when I’m feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON