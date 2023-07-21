Alia Bhatt thinks Raha will become a scientist: Fans are sure she will become an actor, play scientist's role in a film

Alia Bhatt recently said at an event that looking at her daughter Raha Kapoor, she feels that the baby will grow up to become a scientist. She and her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar attended an event in Mumbai on Friday where she made the statement about Raha. Also read: Internet reacts to Alia Bhatt's ‘awkward’ ramp walk in heavy lehenga at Manish Malhotra's fashion show: She's struggling Alia Bhatt at an event on Friday. (Varinder Chawla)

What Alia Bhatt said about Raha

A video from the event was shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram. It shows Alia looking pretty in a sky blue saree and bindi and saying, "I look at my daughter and I say, “Tu to scientist banegi (you will become a scientist.” The video received a mixed response from internet users.

A fan wrote, “She will play the role of scientist.” Another said, “Le Karan Johar after 20 years making movie name Scientist.”

Fans claim Raha Kapoor will become an actor for sure

Most of them were however, not convinced and claimed that Raha will definitely become an actor, just like her parents, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. A person asked, “To fir 3 idiots ke lesson ka kya? Barbaad (did it go waste)?” Another said, “Ranbir Kapoor ke beti hai actor bohot achi banegi (she will become a very good actor as she is Ranbir's daughter).” One more wrote, “Raha mother's side father's side ka tradition barkarar rakhegi, acting pe hi ayegi (she will continue the tradition and will become an actor).” “Last me heroine hi banegi (she will become a heroine in the end),” read a comment.

A comment also read: "Baby chota ho to sb yahi kehte hai.. specially you Bollywood people..sabko acting me ghusa dete hai..Bina talent k (everyone says this when the baby is small specially Bollywood people but they eventually put everyone into acting even those without talent)." A person even gave Janhvi Kapoor's example, “Sridevi ko b Janhvi ko doctor banana tha but wo b actress ee Bani.. lol (Sridevi wanted to make Janhvi a doctor but she became an actor).”

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha on November 6 last year. The couple had tied the knot in April of the same year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON