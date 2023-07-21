Internet reacts to Alia Bhatt's ‘awkward’ ramp walk in heavy lehenga at Manish Malhotra's fashion show: She's struggling

Actor Alia Bhatt turned into a bride as she walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his show The Bridal Couture Show on Thursday. She was the showstopper along with Ranveer Singh at the star-studded event, which took place in Mumbai. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh turns show stopper with Alia Bhatt for Manish Malhotra’s show, kisses Deepika Padukone at event. Watch) Alia Bhatt, dressed in a lehenga, at Manish Malhotra's show.

What Alia wore for the show

For the show, Ranveer was seen in a white sherwani. Alia wore a black and silver lehenga, a deep neck blouse and had a dupatta on her head. She also wore a statement traditional necklace and a ring. Alia gave different poses and expressions for the photographers as she walked the ramp.

Reactions to Alia's outfit and walk

Several videos of the actors on the ramp were shared by the paparazzi. Reacting to a video, a person wrote, "She doesn’t look comfortable and looks so pretentious." Others shared similar views." Clearly she is struggling to walk and to maintain that grace," read a comment. "Walking is so tough for her in this outfit," said an Instagram user. A comment also read, "Actors are for acting, not for ramp walks."

"Awkward she seems and looks," said a social media user. "It’s leg day," commented a person. "Poor girl can’t even walk. Gorgeous dress though," wrote a fan. "They should've done more rehearsals but I get it, they are so busy with promotions and stuff," commented another fan. "The clothing was so heavy that she couldn't even raise her head up and walk properly. But nevertheless, she looks pretty," read another comment.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will be next seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Karan Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming action thriller film Heart of Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also stars Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. The trailer of Heart of Stone was launched at Tudum 2023 in Brazil. The film will drop on Netflix on August 11.

