Ranveer Singh turns show stopper with Alia Bhatt for Manish Malhotra’s show, kisses Deepika Padukone at event. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Thursday evening turned showstoppers at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show. Ranveer's wife-actor Deepika Padukone also attended the show with his mother Anju Bhavnani. Alia and Ranveer Singh with Manish Malhotra (L), Ranveer kisses Deepika Padukone.

What Alia and Ranveer wore for the event

For the event, Alia wore a black and silver lehenga, looking like the perfect bride with her long dupatta and matching jewellery. Ranveer Singh stunned everyone with his traditional attire--a sherwani and a glittering jacket. The duo walked the ramp together holding hands and laughing as well as interacting with the guests. They also posed together.

Ranveer gives Deepika a kiss

Deepika wore a white saree and a matching blouse. As Ranveer arrived on the ramp, he smiled and greeted the guests with folded hands. He came near Deepika and planted a kiss on her cheek. Ranveer also touched his mother's feet and greeted Karan too. He also greeted businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family, who attended the event. Alia also walked and posed solo on the ramp.

Who all attended the event

Apart from Deepika, Alia and Ranveer, filmmaker Karan Johar, Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji also attended the show. After Karan arrived at the show, he greeted Kajol and Deepika with hugs. Several videos also showed Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi at the show. Apart from them Ridhi Dogra, and Nusshratt Bharuccha, also grabbed eyeballs with their style statement.

Ranveer and Alia tease each other

In a clip, Deepika was seen greeting and talking with Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani at the show. After the show, Ranveer spoke to Alia who got distracted for a moment. He then teased her saying, "Ya zoning." In another clip, Alia said, "I'm very grateful to be here and I'm very grateful to see you all here. Let's all go to sleep, it's late."

Alia, Deepika and Ranveer's upcoming films

Alia and Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Deepika will feature in Project K, now titled Kalki 2898 AD. It also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, will release next year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also features Disha Patani.

