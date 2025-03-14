Alia Bhatt eating cake before feeding it to Ranbir Kapoor reminds internet of this Hungama scene: ‘Copied from legend’

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday two days in advance with the media in Mumbai on Thursday. Ranbir Kapoor was also present, and a cute moment between him and Alia reminded people of this hilarious scene from the 2003 film Hungama. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt cutely scrunches nose after Ranbir Kapoor smears cake on her face during pre-birthday celebrations. Watch) Alia Bhatt reminded people of Shoma Anand in Hungama.

Alia Bhatt eats cake first

After Alia cut the cake while Ranbir and the press cheered on, she playfully ate a bite of it first before feeding it to Ranbir. Ranbir, of course, got his revenge when he smeared cake on her nose while feeding it to her. While the moment made fans go aww, it reminded others of a scene between Paresh Rawal and Shoma Anand’s characters in Hungama.

Several videos cropped up with videos interspersing the video of Alia with the scene where Shoma’s character, Anjali Pandey Tiwari, eats the cake at her birthday party instead of feeding it to her husband Radheshyam Tiwari, played by Paresh. Some thought Alia had recreated the scene, while others thought Ranbir dressed exactly like Paresh.

Internet reacts

One person commented on an Instagram page that posted the video, “The moustache. The Chashma. The Outfit. The clapping.” Another joked, “Same same but different,” and a fan agreed, “Inspired by radheshyam tiwari and anjali.” “Why does it feel like they're actually recreating it !?” questioned one fan while another joked, “Copied from legend.”

An Instagram user even wrote, “Alia ne just Hungama dekha hoga or Sochi hogi iske saath bhi aise hi krungi, pehle khud ke pet ki puja baqi kaam duja. (Alia must have just watched Hungama and thought I’ll do the same)” People even joked about Jeetu Videocon, referring to Akshaye Khanna’s character in the film.

Upcoming work

Alia was last seen in Jigra in 2024, while Ranbir last starred in the 2023 film Animal. They will work together in Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also star in Alpha, while Ranbir will work in Ramayana. The couple went down to Alibaug to spend quality time for Alia’s birthday but returned to Mumbai on Friday to pay respects to Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukherjee, after his death.