Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2, calls Pooja Bhatt ‘queen’ of the family. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 27, 2023 08:31 PM IST

During promotions for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt revealed her favourite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants and it did not include Pooja Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her favourite contestants from the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT. Her half-sister Pooja Bhatt is also a part of the show. While Alia's favourite contestants don't include Pooja, she did call Pooja the real queen of the Bhatt family. Also read: Mahesh Bhatt ignores question on Pooja Bhatt, says he is fan of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She also has a sister Shaheen Bhatt. Pooja is Shaheen and Alia's half-sister and also Mahesh's daughter with first wife Lorraine.

Alia Bhatt on Bigg Boss OTT 2

During the promotion of Alia's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she was asked to name Rocky and Rani from the Salman Khan-hosted show. She told media in Chandigarh that Elvish Yadav has a ‘Rocky personality’ and said, “Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai (Elvish is very naughty, the way he speaks), it's very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot.”

“Manisha Rani ko hum Rani bulate the kyuki uske naam me Rani bhi hai. Unki jodi kafi cute lagti hai. (I will call Manisha Rani as Rani because her name has Rani and their pair looks very cute together),” she added. Alia went on to praise her sister Pooja. She also said, "But I have to take my sister's name kyuki vo to humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai. The way she is (But I have to take my sister (Pooja Bhatt)'s name because she is the queen of our family. the way she is).”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on July 28. Directed by Karan Johar, the film marks his directorial comeback. It has Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the lead.

Talking about the advance booking of the film, producer and film business expert Girish Johar recently told Hindustan Times that he expects a good opening for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. “It is the one big film after Pathaan. We have had Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Satyaprem Ki Katha (that performed well at the box office) this year, but these were mid-budget films. If the audience really loves the film, and it manages a double-digit score on day one… if it maintains that, and rises to 12 crore or so on the second and third days, it can comfortably make 35-40 crore in the first weekend. Anything above that would be excellent, but anything below would mean that the film failed to match the audience's expectations. But that remains to be seen."

