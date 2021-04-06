Alia Bhatt finds strength in motivational quote as she recovers from Covid-19. See it here

Alia Bhatt seems to have discovered her philosophical side as she battles Covid-19. She took to Instagram stories to share a quote about going through unexpected things. “Going through things you never thought you'd go through will only take you places you never thought you'd get to,” the quote, attributed to Morgan Harper Nichols, read.

In another Instagram story, Alia said that she is ‘at home but spending time with what I love the most’. She redirected fans to the Instagram page of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, which contained her quarantine watch list. The list of films she is watching in isolation includes Iron Man 1 and 2, Sound of Metal, Pagglait and Up.

On Friday, Alia took to Instagram stories to inform everyone that she has contracted the coronavirus. “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she wrote. Last month, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. However, he has now recovered.

Alia, on Monday, shared a picture of herself cuddling in bed with a stuffed toy and said that she is recovering ‘one day at a time’. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor sent her love in the comments section.

Alia’s next release is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role of a brothel owner. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and also features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. It is scheduled for a July 30 release.

Other than this, Alia will be seen in a supporting role in SS Rajamouli’s multilingual period epic, RRR. She also has Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama, Brahmastra, which marks her maiden collaboration with Ranbir.