Alia Bhatt gives a sneak peek at her Netflix film Darlings ahead of teaser release, promises 'dark comedy'. Watch

Alia Bhatt shared a short video of her maiden production, Darlings, which will star her alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The 30-second clip features the voice of Alia along with Shefali and Vijay as they promise an exciting story full of dark humour and comedy. The teaser for the film will be officially launched on Tuesday. (Also read: Alia Bhatt enjoys Tiramisu and a book during her time in Europe)

Sharing the announcement video, Alia wrote, “Thoda dark … thoda comedy (Little dark, little comedy) DARLINGS teaser out TOMORROWS.” Directed by debutant Jasmeet K. Reen, Darlings is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. It will be released on Netflix.

The film is said to be based in Mumbai. It will revolve around the lives of a mother-daughter, who face exceptional circumstances, and try to make it in life against all odds. The music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and the lyrics are by veteran lyricist Gulzar.

Talking about Darlings, Alia, who shared several pictures from the film shoot on social media, said that the film holds a special place in her heart. “It’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over,” the actor said in a statement.

Alia is currentlt expecting her first child with her husband, actor, Ranbir Kapoor. She made her pregnancy announcement on social media with a picture from an ultrasound session. It featured Ranbir sitting by her side as they saw the monitor with a scan playing on it. “Our baby coming soon," Alia wrote. She also added a photo of a lion and lioness with a cub.

Alia is in Europe, filming for her Hollywood debut project Heart Of Stone.

