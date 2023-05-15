Alia Bhatt heads to Seoul for Gucci event, rocks all-denim look at airport. Watch

After being declared the brand ambassador for Gucci, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a stylish denim on denim look. After celebrating her first Mother's Day on Sunday, the actor headed to the airport for her flight to Seoul, South Korea. She looked stunning in a white top with straight denim pants and a denim overcoat. She also carried a small leather handbag and had her hair neatly combed at the back. She paired the denim look with black block heels. Also read: Alia Bhatt gives ‘boss lady vibes’ in BTS video from her first photoshoot as Gucci brand ambassador. Watch

Alia Bhatt in denim-on-denim look at airport. (Varinder Chawla)

However, many thought that her look was very similar to that of Deepika Padukone. As a paparazzo shared a video of Alia from the airport, several claimed that the style of the two actors was somehow similar. “Is she trying to copy Deepika? It looks like,” read one of such comments.

Making a guess about her location of travel, a fan wrote, “Alia was going to Seoul for first time as the global brand ambassador of Gucci to launch Gucci 2024 collection. Can't wait to see her there.” One of her fan pages wrote, “Proud of our girl as ambassador of Gucci wearing the brand and looking so young and beautiful and of course in her duties as ambassador attending to the Fashion Show in South Korea.”

Last week, Gucci shared the news and captioned it, “Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.” Her godfather and filmmaker Karan Johar had commented on the post, “Proud proud proud.” Alia's mother Soni Razdan had also written, “Amazing news congratulations darling.” Her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor said "Amazing" in the comments section.

Alia recently also made her debut at the MET Gala. She wore a dreamy white gown designed by designer Prabal Gurung. She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings and very high heels. She called the entire thing “massive” and a “big deal”.

Alia will now be seen in her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh lined up for release in July.

