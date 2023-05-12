Alia Bhatt gives ‘boss lady vibes’ in BTS video from her first photoshoot as Gucci brand ambassador. Watch

On Thursday, actor Alia Bhatt was announced as Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador. Alia will make her debut appearance as ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. She took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her first ever photoshoot for the international label, and her fans loved that was not only looking good, but also emitting major 'boss lady' vibes in her designer suit. Also read: Alia Bhatt shares stunning pics from Gucci campaign as she becomes brand's new face, Anushka Sharma is proud Alia Bhatt is Gucci's first Indian global ambassador.

Reacting to her BTS video, in which she wore a grey pantsuit along with a matching bag, a fan said Alia was making 'a basic suit look posh'. One fan said, "She wears designer clothes with such ease and class." One more said, "She looks totally relaxed in a formal suit." One more said, "Gucci is lucky to have her." Others were just 'wowed' by the actor.

A fan commented, "It's time to rule the world. First Indian celebrity, who has become the global brand ambassador for the biggest fashion brand in world, Gucci." Alia's best friend, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "Enough ya, its like I’m on Instagram only to get wowed by you everyday." A fan also wrote, "Literally such a girl boss move." One more said, "She is rising high and high and destroying all her haters with her hardwork and success. Full boss lady vibes." A fan also wrote, "Boss lady Alia Bhatt... what if BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung collaborates with Gucci and her."

On Thursday, Alia had shared on Instagram, "I’m honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

Alia, who was recently seen at Met Gala 2023, is set to star in her first Hollywood movie, the action-spy thriller Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot. In 2022, Alia had received the prestigious Time100 Impact Award for her contribution to the entertainment industry and beyond, adding to her numerous accolades. She will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be released in July.

