bollywood

Alia Bhatt hitches an auto ride to work, fans have mixed feelings. See pics

Alia Bhatt hitched a ride to work in an auto recently, much to the surprise of some fans, while others thought it was no big deal. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Alia Bhatt hops out of an auto rickshaw in Mumbai.

Actor Alia Bhatt was photographed arriving at the Versova Jetty in Mumbai in an auto rickshaw on Monday. This is a departure from her usual SUV. Alia wore a white top and jeans as she exited the auto, accompanied by an assistant who walked with her to the jetty.

Pictures and videos of Alia Bhatt, stepping out of the auto and making her way across the jetty have been shared online by paparazzi accounts and fan pages. Alia is working on multiple projects.

Fans seemed to have mixed reactions to the auto ride. "Anyone can travel in an auto no matter who is. It’s not a big deal," one person commented, while another joked, "Lucky driver," and a third fan appreciated Alia's outfit.

The actor is awaiting the release of the ambitious fantasy film Brahmastra, which will bring her and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has been through many delays and has been filming with stops and starts for three years. Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She is also working on her maiden project as producer, Darlings, in which she co-stars with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah.

Also read: Alia Bhatt lauds Sidharth Malhotra for his performance in Shershaah: 'You were too special'

Alia was also recently announced as a part of the cast of Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will reunite her with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. She recently also signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

