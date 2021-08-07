Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek of her minimalistic home with stunning view during yoga session

Actor Alia Bhatt began her Saturday morning with a workout session. Her yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani shared a picture on Instagram, in which Alia performed the Ardha Matsyendrasana. A glimpse of her minimalistic home could also be seen in the background.

In the photo, Alia wore a pink tank top with magenta tights, with her hair tied in a top knot. “Twist & Glow @aliaabhatt. #aliaabhatt #ardhamatsyendra #yogatwist #spinetwist #detox #yogamumbai #mumbaiyogis #anshukayoga,” Anshuka captioned the post.

Behind Alia, fans could see a sneak peek of her home. The wall was accented with rectangular panels to frame a clock and lamp. There was a large yellow sofa with a wooden coffee table in front of it and two contrasting navy blue ottomans to the right. A view of the greenery outside could be seen from the floor-to-ceiling windows.





Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented on the post, “She looks amazing,” while stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Gorgeous glow.” Fans showered love on Alia as well. “Can she get more stunning,” one said. Another called her ‘just like sunshine’. “Alianators’ morning made,” a third added.

Alia shared the image on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Yoga and sunshine.” Earlier this week, she wrapped up the shoot of a dark comedy titled Darlings, which also marks her maiden production venture. She is producing the film under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor says she, sister Rhea Kapoor were ‘bullied’ by some men in Bollywood while making Aisha

Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role of a brothel owner in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. Her line-up of films also includes Brahmastra, RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Takht.